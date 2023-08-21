Starting Aug. 22: Lomond Place On Ramp Closed to State Routes 5/8/12 Arterial in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The state Department of Transportation is advising drivers of an upcoming on ramp closure, taking place Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The Lomond Place on ramp to the State Route 5/8/12 Arterial will be closed as "work continues to replace bridge joints and other repairs to four structures that carry State Routes 5, 8, and 12 over French Road and the New York Susquehanna and Western Railway," a travel advisory stated.
The current traffic pattern will change, too.
There will be the shifting of "traffic to the portion of the roadway where work has been completed and closing the portion where work will now begin," the advisory continued.
Also according to the DOT advisory, "the Arterial between the Lomond Place and Burrstone Road off ramps will continue to be restricted to one lane in both northbound and southbound directions. The closure of the on ramps from French Road to the Arterial in both directions will remain in place."
The closures are all expected to continue through Oct. 14.
Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones, as fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver's license suspension.