State awards funding to UPD, Oneida County DA to help with non-fatal shooting investigations

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office are receiving state funding to help solve non-fatal shootings and prevent retaliatory gun violence.
The police department was awarded $45,200 and the DA’s office $47,600.
The goal is to give police departments and district attorneys more resources so non-fatal shootings can be investigated at the same level as those that are fatal.
The money will support police teams, prosecutors and crime analysts dedicated to solving non-fatal shooting cases.
Five years ago, UPD was chosen to pilot a non-fatal shooting investigative platform, which Chief Mark Williams says increased not only the clearance rates for non-fatal shootings, but improved the department’s ability to investigate these kinds of cases.
“Like most jurisdictions in New York State, we have seen a rise in gun violence,” Williams said. “This program will undoubtedly bring the focus back to prosecuting the most violent individuals and bringing justice to the victims and families of senseless gun violence. We thank Governor Hochul and DCJS for the all the investment they have made in Oneida County and look forward to their partnership in making all of New York a safer place for our citizens."
Departments in Buffalo, Rochester, Schenectady and Troy also received funding.
The cities were chosen based on shooting data and the need for additional resources.