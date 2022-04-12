State budget adds to Utica City School District funding

The Utica City School District is finally seeing some changes in the State’s school foundation formula. This year the Utica District will be receiving an additional $18 million in school aide. It’s part of a settlement agreement made by the State over a lawsuit filed by the Utica School District, but it doesn’t come close to the amount of money the District has already lost in State Aide. Bruce Karam is the Superintendent of Schools for the City of Utica.
"We were being underfunded by $40 million. When we did our estimates somewhere around $40 million, we’re not getting $40 million of aide we should have been getting. This is I believe the road back to that."
The State appears to be contributing to their fair share of funding, but President Biden's latest budget proposal would more than double the amount of money the federal government invests in schools. However, Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better initiative aimed at more funding for K-12 schools remains stalled, so districts don’t know what to expect from the Federal Government next year. Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon, (D) 119th District weighed in.
"Those discussions are continuing and ongoing as we look at what Federal Funding will come forward in regards to how will we sustain that State funding that is needed for so many great programs that are out there."
Not knowing what the Federal Government will provide school districts makes it difficult to project a fiscal school budget, so Bruce Karam says the School District needs to plan for the worst.
"Well it all depends. You got to look at what Federal money, like what categories. You got to look at amounts. So I would need more specifics, but I would promise you this, and to the taxpayers of Utica, that we will do our utmost best as our history shows of not raising taxes."
This years School Budget will first need to be approved by the Utica Board of Education, and then put up for a public vote in the following weeks. The Utica School Board is scheduled to vote on the Budget this coming Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 PM at the Utica School District Administrative Offices.