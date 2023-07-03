State DOT Will Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Projects in Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting later this month on proposed projects in the Village and Town of Boonville.
The meeting will be held July 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Boonville Town and Village Offices at 13149 State Route 12.
Two projects are up for discussion.
The first is a proposed project to realign the intersection of State Route 12 and 12D in the Village, adding a new traffic signal, reconstruction of about 500 feet of 12D with curbs, sidewalks and drainage. Contruction is planned for 2024.
"The second proposed project is being coordinated in conjunction with the need for water service replacements throughout the village. This project includes paving of State Route 12D, State Route 46 (Post Street) and State Route 294 (Ford Road) in the Village and Town of Boonville. Improvements also include ADA accessible curb ramps, sidewalk repairs, upgrades to drainage, new signs, and pavement markings. A construction date has not been set at this time," a release states. A contruction date has not been set on this project yet.
To submit written comments, contact Brian Hoffmann, P.E., NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call 315-793-2429.