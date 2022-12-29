State funding to help connect women with manufacturing jobs at places like Wolfspeed, Indium

New York State has awarded nearly $1 million in funding to help women who want to break into the manufacturing industry.
Callahan Management Training Center and The Manufacturers Association of Central New York will receive more than $996,000 for a pre-apprenticeship training program and other services for women looking to pursue careers in manufacturing.
The two companies are partnering with local manufacturing facilities like Wolfspeed, KrisTech and Indium Corporation.
The operating grant funds will be used to cover expenses like curriculum development and wraparound services to prepare people with in-demand skills and credentials.
The grant funding was allocated by the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development.
A total of $6 million was awarded to eight projects across the state.
Applications are still being accepted and can be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application. Program guidelines and deadlines can be found on the ESD website.