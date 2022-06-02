State greenlights solar farm project in parts of Oneida, Herkimer counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 22 new large-scale solar projects across New York that will contribute to the state’s renewable energy efforts.
One of the solar projects is Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, an affiliate of Boralex, which will be a 130-megawatt facility that will include 900 acres across parts of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport.
Hochul says the solar farms are projected to spur more than $2.7 billion in private investment and create more than 3,000 jobs across the state.
This is part of the state’s effort to get 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.