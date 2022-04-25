State, local officials gather for Wolfspeed opening in Marcy

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul in Marcy for the opening of Wolfspeed Monday afternoon.
Wolfspeed is a silicon carbide wafer manufacturing facility that will create 600 jobs in the area over the next six years.
The plant will be the largest silicon carbide chip fabrication facility in the world.
Wolfspeed President and CEO Gregg Lowe said production from the new chip fab will address a global shortage of semiconductors used in electric vehicles and other technology.
"Our strategic expansion to the Mohawk Valley is the next chapter in Wolfspeed's exciting story. The need for silicon carbide is tremendous as we look toward a technological future primed for energy efficiency and sustainability. We are very fortunate to have landed in the Mohawk Valley Region - a place that is rich in talent, drive, and promise for the future," said Lowe.
Wolfspeed has also established a partnership with SUNY Polytechnic Institute to provide scholarships and job opportunities for graduating students.
Hochul says she hopes this inspires other companies to choose the Mohawk Valley for their facilities.
"Employers in cutting-edge industries like Wolfspeed will power the future of New York by bringing good paying jobs and educational opportunities to communities like this one, right here in Marcy. My administration is pulling out all the stops to position emerging industries for success in our state, and I thank Wolfspeed for this public-private partnership," said the governor.
