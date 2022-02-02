State officials say they're ready for the latest winter storm if needed

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Friday morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight. Some sleet may mix in late this afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall will be tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&