 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben,
Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Friday
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight. Some
sleet may mix in late this afternoon and evening. The heaviest
snowfall will be tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

State officials say they're ready for the latest winter storm if needed

  • 0

NYS is making sure equipment and manpower is in place to help local municipalities

UTICA, NY - Residents across the State and especially right here in Central New York are getting ready for what Old Man Winter is getting ready to throw at us.

Governor Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for the latest storm by making sure equipment and manpower is in place where it would be needed most.  She's also advising New Yorkers to limit travel and allow emergency response crews to complete their tasks of making sure our roads are cleared quickly and safely.

Winter storm preps

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray has been checking in with local municipalities to make sure they have everything they need to be ready for the storm.

"At this time our counties are reporting that they are prepared”, says Bray. “If they needed us, we would come and be ready to help with anything from plowing the roads, to providing supplies, to supporting local responders in their emergency operations centers."

NewsChannel 2 weather team

Bray says one of the best things you can do to stay safe is to be informed. So make sure you pay close attention to the NewsChannel 2 weather team for all the latest storm information.

Recommended for you