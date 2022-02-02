State officials say they're ready for the latest winter storm if needed

UTICA, NY - Residents across the State and especially right here in Central New York are getting ready for what Old Man Winter is getting ready to throw at us.
Governor Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for the latest storm by making sure equipment and manpower is in place where it would be needed most. She's also advising New Yorkers to limit travel and allow emergency response crews to complete their tasks of making sure our roads are cleared quickly and safely.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray has been checking in with local municipalities to make sure they have everything they need to be ready for the storm.
"At this time our counties are reporting that they are prepared”, says Bray. “If they needed us, we would come and be ready to help with anything from plowing the roads, to providing supplies, to supporting local responders in their emergency operations centers."
Bray says one of the best things you can do to stay safe is to be informed. So make sure you pay close attention to the NewsChannel 2 weather team for all the latest storm information.