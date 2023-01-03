State police find missing 78-year-old from Davenport safe

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police have safely located a 78-year-old Delaware County man who had been missing since before Christmas.
Theodore Sikora was last seen on Dec. 23 at a gas station in Davenport. After his family and friends couldn’t get in contact with him, they reported him missing on Dec. 26.
Troopers were looking for Sikora daily, searching his home and the surrounding areas, as well as local stores and hospitals.
State police say he reached out to them on his own and they checked on him and confirmed he was OK.
He was found in Davenport.