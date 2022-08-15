State police focusing on speed limit enforcement during annual 'Speed Week'

Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving this week through a targeted campaign intended to prevent crashes and promote safe driving.
According to New York State Police, speed contributes to nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the state. Recent data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research in Albany show 361 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2021 and more than 11,000 were injured.
Troopers will be using marked and unmarked vehicles as part of the initiative, which will continue through Sunday, Aug. 21.
While speed limits will be heavily enforced this week, troopers will also be on the lookout for drivers who violate the state’s ‘Move Over’ law, which requires drivers to use caution when approaching law enforcement or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
During last year’s speed week in June of 2021, troopers issued nearly 13,000 speeding tickets.