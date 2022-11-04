State police identify 3-year-old girl killed in Otsego County crash

New York State Police have released the name of the toddler who was killed in a crash in Otsego County earlier this week.
The crash happened on Nov. 2 just before 9 p.m. on Frost Hill Road. Police say an SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled over. Five children and two adults, all from Rome, were in the vehicle. Three-year-old Amina Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 28-year-old Amber Brown, and passenger 42-year-old Edgardo Estrada, were hospitalized, as well as all four other children, a 3-month-old girl, a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.