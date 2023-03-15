State police identify woman killed in crash on Route 5S in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The woman who was killed in a fiery crash in Mohawk earlier this week has been identified as 38-year-old Vanessa Colon.

According to state police, Colon’s SUV caught fire after she appears to have suffered a medical event while driving east on Route 5S just before 8 p.m. on March 13. Colon swerved into the other lane and sideswiped another vehicle before hitting two guide rails. When the vehicle came to a rest it became engulfed in flames.

Colon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were not hurt.