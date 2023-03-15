 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State police identify woman killed in crash on Route 5S in Mohawk

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal crash in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The woman who was killed in a fiery crash in Mohawk earlier this week has been identified as 38-year-old Vanessa Colon.

According to state police, Colon’s SUV caught fire after she appears to have suffered a medical event while driving east on Route 5S just before 8 p.m. on March 13. Colon swerved into the other lane and sideswiped another vehicle before hitting two guide rails. When the vehicle came to a rest it became engulfed in flames.

Colon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were not hurt.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you