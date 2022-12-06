State police: Pedestrian hit, killed on State Highway 80 in Chenango County

NORTH NORWICH, N.Y. –New York State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls Monday evening.
According to state police, 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the roadway around 6:15 p.m. when she was struck by 57-year-old Robert Allen, of Oneida, who was headed west in a four-door sedan. Police say Mikalunas was wearing dark clothes at the time.
Allen stopped and flagged down another driver to call 911.
Members of Sherburne EMS and the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded, and Mikalunas was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.