State police searching for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County

New York State Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County.
According to police, Cruise Desjardins was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 8:30 p.m. at McKensy Place in German Flatts.
Cruise is 6 feet tall, about 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon tie-dye long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on where the teen may be is asked to contact 911 or call state police at 315-366-6000.