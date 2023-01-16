State police searching for missing 58-year-old man from Herkimer County

SALISBURY, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a Herkimer County man who has been missing seen since last week.
Jan L. Dager, 58, of Salisbury, was officially reported missing from his home on Heller Road on Jan. 14.
His daughter, Tara Dager, says her father was last seen on Jan. 10 in black sweatpants and a black T-shirt, and was not wearing a jacket.
Jan white with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 226 pounds.
Police say he left his home heading in an unknown direction and does not have a cell phone with him.
Anyone with information on Jan’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 315-366-6000.