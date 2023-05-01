State police still searching for driver who took out 2 utility poles in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – New York State Police are still searching for the person who crashed into two utility poles in Schuyler on Sunday and then fled the scene.
The crash left several residents without power for nearly the entire day.
Troopers arrived at the scene on Route 5 around 5:30 a.m. to find a white Mazda CX-30 on the side of the road under a severed utility pole. The driver was nowhere in sight.
National Grid crews were called in to clear the scene and make repairs. The power was restored just before midnight.
Anyone with information that may help with this investigation can contact state police at 315-366-6000.