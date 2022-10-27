State police still searching for missing kayaker last seen at Canadarago Lake boat launch

New York State Police are still searching for a missing kayaker who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch on Oct. 22.
Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m., but his kayak and other items were later found unattended.
State police have been searching the surrounding area on foot and with a helicopter.
Residents and businesses along Canadarago Lake near the boat launch on State Highway 28 are asked to check any security footage from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 and report anything that may help with this investigation. State police can be reached at 607-561-7400.