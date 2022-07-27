State police: Woman dies in fiery crash in town of Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. – A 36-year-old woman died early Wednesday morning when her vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a tree in the town of Pittsfield.
According to New York State Police, reports came in around 12:30 a.m. about a car on fire with a person trapped inside near County Highway 13.
Troopers responded to the highway near Hawks Road and saw firefighters already at the scene. Fire officials confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed and the person inside was deceased.
Following an investigation, state police say the woman was driving north on County Highway 13 when she went off of the road and struck an embankment and a tree.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.