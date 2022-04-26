State police: Woman intentionally hit truck head-on while driving on Thruway

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police say a woman intentionally hit a box truck head-on while driving on the Thruway Monday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in Whitestown between exits 31 and 32.
Police say 40-year-old Adelaide Krumsiek, of Cazenovia, was driving a Toyota Sienna westbound when she made a U-turn and started driving against traffic in the eastbound lane.
Following the investigation, police determined Krumsiek collided with a Freightliner box truck on purpose. Then police say she got out of her vehicle and climbed over the safety barrier of the Thruway overpass above Main Street.
Emergency responders were able to take Krumsiek into custody and she was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. She was also treated for minor injuries.
The truck driver, 41-year-old Ugur Baran, of North Carolina, was not injured in the crash.
Krumsiek was issued multiple vehicle and traffic violations, but the investigation is ongoing and police say criminal charges are pending.