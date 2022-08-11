State police working to identify woman after body found in remote part of Otsego County

MORRIS, N.Y. – New York State Police are trying to identify a woman whose remains were discovered in Otsego County last week.
The body was found in a remote area in the town of Morris after two people using metal detectors off of a seasonal road smelled a strong odor and called authorities.
State police say the body was that of an adult woman about 4 feet 9 inches to 4 feet 11 inches tall. She was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper and Carolina brand boots. Investigators also found a silver adjustable ring with a yellow heart and a gold necklace.
The Otsego County district attorney told NEWSChannel 2 that the remains appear to have been there for about two months. During that timeframe, there are no local reports of missing women.
While officials suspect foul play, no cause of death was released as of Thursday.
State police are working to identify the woman so they can notify her family and investigate any potential crime involved in her death.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 607-561-7400.