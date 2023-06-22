State Route 5S to Close for Day End of June

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. -- New York State Department of Transportation announced that State Route 5S in the Town of Frankfort will be closed in both directions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
The closure will take place between the exit ramp to Main Street (Acme Road) and the entrance ramp from Main Street (Acme Road). Pavement rehabilitation is the reason the road will be closed for a day.
"Motorists will be directed to take the exit ramp and follow the signed detour to the entrance ramp to continue on 5S in both eastbound and westbound directions," DOT states.
Drivers should slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Speeding fines are doubled in the designated areas, and two or more work-zone violations could result in a license suspension.