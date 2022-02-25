Stefanik criticizes America's response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate snow and mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch. Locally, a glaze of ice will be possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation has become lighter but intensity may increase for short periods of time. Reduced visibilities will be possible under snow showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&