Stefanik criticizes America's response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-21, has reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this week and America’s response.
While Stefanik called Putin out as a “war criminal and deranged thug,” she criticized President Joe Biden for engaging in what she refers to as “war through weakness.”
"For the past year, our adversaries around the world have been assessing and measuring Joe Biden’s leadership on the world stage, and he has abysmally failed on every metric," said Stefanik.
On Thursday, Biden imposed sanctions blocking technology exports in an effort to limit Russia’s military mobility. Sanctions were also applied to Russian banks aiming to debilitate the country’s economy.
Stefanik says the punishments for Russia need to be more severe.
"If peace is to prevail, the United States and NATO must respond with the only language Putin understands - strength. It’s long past time President Biden take swift and devastating action to cripple the Russian economy and impose severe irrecoverable consequences on the corrupt regime of Vladimir Putin,” she said.
Russian strikes on Ukraine began Thursday morning, including missile attacks near the capital of Kyiv.
Stefanik went on to say, "I join the American people in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians as they endure an unwarranted and unjustified invasion by a gutless, bloodthirsty, authoritarian dictator.”