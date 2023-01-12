Stephen King apologizes for tweeting joke about Utica after locals react

Author Stephen King apologized on Tuesday for offending people from Utica after many locals took issue with his mention of the city while referring to the McCarthy House speaker vote.
On Jan. 6, King tweeted:
the Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second prize is TWO weeks in Utica.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2023
Several people jumped to Utica’s defense, including local leaders and sports teams.
After hundreds of people responded, King tweeted an apology on Jan. 10, saying, but its sincerity is questionable.
I sincerely apologize to all the people from Utica I offended. I guess I should have said Cleveland?or Salt Lake City?— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2023
🤣
Gov. Kathy Hochul got wind of the exchange, and posted her response to Twitter on Thursday:
Thanks for the apology, @StephenKing. A reminder not to pick a fight with 20 million New Yorkers!— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 12, 2023
We ❤️ Utica https://t.co/qMLrw8gZPA
King has made at least one reference to Utica in his book, "The Tommyknockers."