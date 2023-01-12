 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen King apologizes for tweeting joke about Utica after locals react

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephen King

Author Stephen King apologized on Tuesday for offending people from Utica after many locals took issue with his mention of the city while referring to the McCarthy House speaker vote.

On Jan. 6, King tweeted:

Several people jumped to Utica’s defense, including local leaders and sports teams.

After hundreds of people responded, King tweeted an apology on Jan. 10, saying, but its sincerity is questionable.

Gov. Kathy Hochul got wind of the exchange, and posted her response to Twitter on Thursday:

King has made at least one reference to Utica in his book, "The Tommyknockers."

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you