 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen King slights Utica in tweet about House speakership

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Utica

Horror author Stephen King appears to have slighted Utica in his latest tweet, comparing the chaos surrounding the U.S. House speakership to spending time in the city.

King tweeted:

Some locals are responding to King -- coming to the city's defense.

It is not clear what King's connection to Utica is, but he did mention the city in his 1987 novel "The Tommyknockers."

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you