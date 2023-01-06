Stephen King slights Utica in tweet about House speakership

Horror author Stephen King appears to have slighted Utica in his latest tweet, comparing the chaos surrounding the U.S. House speakership to spending time in the city.
King tweeted:
the Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second prize is TWO weeks in Utica.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2023
Some locals are responding to King -- coming to the city's defense.
Utica is far from 'The Dead Zone' these days Mr. King. Come and see how #OneidaCounty has grown.— Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) January 6, 2023
From its world-famous tomato pies, delicious halfmoon cookies, the beauty of @StanleyUtica and the action of @UticaComets, Utica is a shining Upstate gem. You should come for a visit @StephenKing. https://t.co/ZZLps6XuOI— Upstate United (@UpstateNYUnited) January 6, 2023
IT would be a Shining honor— no, a real Dream(catcher) to have you come to Utica for a game, Mr. King 🏒 https://t.co/73ZvHEgksH— Utica Comets (@UticaComets) January 6, 2023
It is not clear what King's connection to Utica is, but he did mention the city in his 1987 novel "The Tommyknockers."