Stepping up repairs at the Richfield Springs Post Office

It was on December 20, 2019 that a State Fire Truck barreled down Main Street in Richfield Springs taking out several cars before crashing into the front steps of the Richfield Springs Post Office. It’s been over 2 years now since the crash, and residents are wondering why the stairs haven’t been fixed. Columbia Resident George Weiss thinks they're getting dangerous.
"Well it has. It’s been a couple years maybe. It’ll be 2 years this summer at least. Well it’s like that guy there he was kind of struggling. I guess you can get around now on the other way, but yeah. No it should be fixed."
Richfield Springs Resident Daniel Garbera can tell the Post Office has made temporary repairs, but it's time for them to be fixed.
"They haven’t really, and it seems like you know what they did try to repair is breaking down, but the ramp is still pretty good, but hopefully they fix it, you know the steps this year."
There is progress being made. Bonacci Architects name appears on renderings for new construction, but even though it appears the design work is ready to go, residents like Richard Harris are becoming a little annoyed with a deteriorating staircase.
"Well in a way it does yes, but I’m getting to the stage now where I’m having trouble climbing up stairs and stuff."
9 people were injured in the crash that took place 2 years ago, and since then at least one person has taken a fall on the Post Office stairs.
"I was in a hurry, and I had these Wellies on, and there was a little bit of slush on the things and I was rushing up the steps, and I fell flat on my face on the landing."
James Jordan is an Architect who’s done work on many Post Offices. He believes the rise and run of the stairs need to be corrected, and sent a letter to Derek Rohde stating his concerns. Derek Rohde is the Historic Site Restoration Coordinator.
"If you look at the original building the water table is granite, and so basically the stairs and the ramp all should be faced in granite, and the treads and the riser and the landing should be in granite, and it all would have a thermal finish so nobody’s going to slip on it."
Government Relations Correspondence Manager Michael Gordon sent a letter to the Mayor of Richfield Springs stating the design work is finished and approved, and construction is expected to be completed in June.