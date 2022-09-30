Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana.
According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to school and shared it with others.
Emergency medical professionals were called to the school after the students reported feeling sick. The food was tested and marijuana was detected.
The superintendent says all of the affected students are in stable condition.
It is not clear if the students knew what they were eating contained the drug.
Police and the district are investigating the incident and the superintendent says it will be addressed in accordance with the code of conduct, if warranted.