Students educated in Microchip Design

2 and 4 year college students are learning the process of how to create and design their own microchips. NYDesign is hosting workshops as the demand for microchips in the semiconductor industry has skyrocketed. Kevin Ownes is the President/CEO of New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation.
"We want to get those students interested early on in their careers."
MVCC Student Maxwell Bukovsky will be heading to the University of Buffalo for Mechanical Engineering, but is planning on staying in New York after graduation. He’s hoping local colleges will start offering microchip design as a way of keeping one of Mohawk Valley’s greatest resources, it’s youth, from leaving the state.
"If there was one that would come to New York it would be a much bigger plus because I think it would be a lot easier and more accessible for people in the state to actually look into it then."
The workshops guide the students through the process of creation and design, but their work isn’t finished once the design is submitted. The students will eventually have their design put on a silicon chip where it can be used in the application they designed it for. Lamar Hill the Executive Director of NY Design says that's all part of the learning process.
"The students can actually put their designs on silicon and test them to see if they work, and that enhances their learning experience dramatically."
MVCC student Leila Suljevic is working on a microchip design that would help extract the maximum efficiency from solar panels. That technology that may one day save millions of dollars in energy costs.
"It feels amazing to have the potential to learn something. To be able to learn these things that seem so complex. To have this you know foundational knowledge, and to use this small bit of what I’m learning to be able to do something so big and amazing."
There are thousands of microchip job opportunities worldwide, but Kevin Ownes is hoping to provide our local students with "access, opportunity, educating a workforce, keeping the workforce, and really just kind of building it here in the Mohawk Valley."