Summer youth employment program kicks off in Oneida County

Oneida County kicked off the summer youth employment program on Wednesday, which is providing about 400 teens with work opportunities this summer.
In partnership with local businesses and organizations, the employment program provides jobs for those 14 - 19 years old.
Earlier this month, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced the Emerging Worker Recovery Program, which will provide jobs for the same age group in the summer and year-round.
The program is two-fold, aiming to provide teens with real-life work experience and help businesses experiencing severe staffing shortages following the pandemic.
