Sunset Avenue House Engulfed in Flames

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Fire Department crews spent several hours fighting a house fire on Sunset Avenue in Utica.
The call came in just before midnight, and by the time crews got there, flames and heavy smoke were coming from the first and second floors and the attic.
According to fire officials, an "initial report from bystanders was that there was a person still located on the second floor. Victim searches and fire extinguishment operations were immediately initiated. Efforts were organized to best protect search efforts. Searches of the entire structure were deemed negative, as no victims were found."
One firefighter, however, was hurt and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators say the fire started somewhere on the first floor, and it spread to the second floor before gutting the attic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire at 951 Sunset Ave. was reported around 11:54 p.m. Wednesday.
The Utica Fire Department's Facebook page has video of what the house looked like when firefighters first arrived on the scene. The photo above is a clip from that video, which is courtesy of the department's Facebook page.