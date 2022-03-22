SUNY Mascot Madness kicks off

UTICA, N.Y. -- Red the Dragon and SUNY Oneonta have their hands full when trying to defend their Mascot Madness crown.
It's a tournament in March put on by the SUNY system, and it features every State University that has a mascot.
In the first round, reigning champion Red will take on Victor the Viking from Hudson Valley Community College.
Some other notable first round matchups that could be considered tightly contested:
- Geneseo Knights vs. Delhi Broncos
- Herkimer Generals vs. Buffalo State Bengals
- Monroe Tribunes vs. Binghamton Bearcats
Voting is now open. You can vote for your favorite mascot by clicking here.