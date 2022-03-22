 Skip to main content
SUNY Mascot Madness kicks off

UTICA, N.Y. -- Red the Dragon and SUNY Oneonta have their hands full when trying to defend their Mascot Madness crown.

It's a tournament in March put on by the SUNY system, and it features every State University that has a mascot.

In the first round, reigning champion Red will take on Victor the Viking from Hudson Valley Community College.

Some other notable first round matchups that could be considered tightly contested:

- Geneseo Knights vs. Delhi Broncos

- Herkimer Generals vs. Buffalo State Bengals

- Monroe Tribunes vs. Binghamton Bearcats

Voting is now open. You can vote for your favorite mascot by clicking here.

