SUNY Oneonta class provides lifeline to class in Ukraine

A group of SUNY Oneonta students started out in an intro to philosophy course. But, now, they're in an advanced course, about global conflict...human rights violations and mortality.
"I think the personal testimonies, the contact, which is ongoing with the four professors, seeing the pictures of those three dead students. Speechless is sometimes the right answer," says professor of philosophy, Dr. Achim Koeddermann, Ph.D.
The young, shining, faces, full of hope; innocent victims of a war they didn't ask for look down on SUNY Oneonta students from an overhead monitor. The plan was for them all to hold class together, in real time. But the exchange hasn’t been philosophical, it’s been life-saving.
“So, we could actually help them, physically help four women, four education professors, to get out of Ukraine, by telling them where they couldn't go because the towns had already been destroyed or where there would be danger because internet didn't function anymore,” says Dr. Koeddermann.
For Dr. Koeddermann it's very personal.
"I'm German American and as German American, I have a feeling of responsibility for the Ukraine," says Koeddermann. "My grandmother took me to the top of a mountain next to my hometown and looked at something that looked like a swimming pool and she said 'one day you'll understand, they all knew'. She didn't explain anything. I was six years old. And she repeated it. 'They all knew'. What she meant, I realize now, was, they knew and didn't do anything about it."
Professor Tetiana Matusevych teaches from a safe place in Poland, communicating via text with her U.S. counterpart.
"Feel like body in Poland, heart in Kyiv," says Koeddermann, reading one of her texts.
For students, the lessons are raw and real.
“It’s so terrible. Whether we want to know it, I think we definitely have to know it, to appreciate and humanize the people that are going through it," says SUNY Oneonta senior, Lucas Harland.
The class definitely took a turn...away from traditional classroom constraints and toward a world that can be ugly and unjust. Professor Koeddermann hopes his students will change that.
“Emotionally, it formed a community which I hope will also cover other conflicts. It's not just the conflict in Ukraine. Which will make them into more socially responsible citizens who don't just take a class about justice but also engage themselves in justice. That's my goal."