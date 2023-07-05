SUNY Oneonta Recognized for Access and Success for Lower-Income Students

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
An organization, which has recognized State University of New York at Oneonta, is helping to provide access to affordable higher education for lower-income students.
The American Talent Initiative "was founded with a national goal of educating 50,000 additional high-achieving, lower-income students at the 341 colleges and universities with the highest graduation rates by 2025," their website states.
"To maximize the initiative’s reach and impact, in the years to come, ATI aims to expand, including as many as possible of the 341 colleges and universities with six-year graduation rates consistently above 70 percent."
Oneonta was recently recognized as an ATI High-Flier.
This means that Oneonta is part of a group of "28 high-graduation-rate institutions that are national leaders in college access and success for lower-income students," a release states.
Oneonta got the distinction for its high Pell share and for its recruitment, enrollment, and retention practices.
"Since ATI’s launch in 2016, the State University of New York at Oneonta has maintained one of the highest Pell shares among its 137 peers. SUNY Oneonta has achieved this progress through initiatives like the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), which is on track to bring in the largest cohort in university history this fall. In addition to expanding the EOP, Oneonta has also re-established the Access to College Excellence (ACE) program for students who are otherwise inadmissible through general admission but show potential and promise," a release states.
“SUNY Oneonta is committed to supporting our students’ success through a holistic lens driven by a shared set of values designed to help ensure our students’ well-being, building a nurturing community where all students matter and have a sense of belonging,” Tracy Johnson, the university’s Vice President for Student Affairs, said.
According to the ATI website, "The American Talent Initiative (ATI) is a Bloomberg Philanthropies-supported collaboration between the Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program, Ithaka S+R, and a growing alliance of colleges and universities dedicated to substantially expanding opportunity and access for low- and moderate-income students."
28 High-Fliers were named. The two others in New York were Baruch College and Stony Brook University.