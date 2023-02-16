SUNY Oneonta student raising dog on campus in partnership with Guiding Eyes for the Blind

ONEONTA, N.Y. --Around 30 students at SUNY Oneonta are forming a club that would raise service dogs right on campus.
The first dog on campus, known as 'Ink,' will eventually be given to a person who is blind or visually impaired. The Guiding Eyes for the Blind Club will teach the dogs a number of basic skills before giving up the dogs to those in need. It’s a huge commitment for students like Taylor Hendrickson, but not everyone is seeing the big picture.
"I’m probably upsetting a lot of people in this dorm because he barks, but he is a puppy," she said. "I can’t help that. He can’t help that. It’s just what he knows. People are still kind of iffy about how to treat him, how to react. Some people don’t see him as a potential guide dog yet. I’ve had a few people bark at me."
Taylor needs to get permission to take Ink almost anywhere on campus, and since the dog is new to campus not everyone is aware of the program.
Guiding Eyes for the Blind Regional Coordinator Amy Blechman wants students and staff to know how important this service is for the blind and visually impaired, and the sacrifices that students like Taylor have to make.
"It’s a growing process for the kids," Blechman said. "Time management, being able to juggle, being able to give up some things, being able to deal with the stress. Like Taylor was saying there are just some days that…it’s just like having a family. There are some days the kids are just like 'ahh.' And then there are other days when things are great."
Taylor will have to give the dog up after it’s trained. She knows it will be difficult to do, and hopes other students understand what an emotional rollercoaster it is raising a puppy in an environment where dogs aren’t always welcome.
"For me it’s learning when my so called breaking point is, and when I need to ask for help because I do have a lot on my plate now," she said. "I’m raising a 4-month-old puppy, I’m taking roughly six classes. It’s really just learning when I need a break too, and when he needs a break."
Guiding Eyes for the Blind is always looking for volunteers, so if you think you have what it takes to raise one of these dogs, click here for more information.