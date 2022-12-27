Suspect accused of intentionally setting 2 fires in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford man is accused of intentionally setting two fires within three days – one at Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza and another at the former Zebb’s restaurant.
The arson investigation started on Dec. 10 when a fire was started outside Mangia Macrina’s on Seneca Turnpike around 11 p.m. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading into the business or the buildings next door, but investigators did find evidence that the fire had been set intentionally.
Then three days later on Dec. 13, fire crews were called to the former Zebb’s around 9:30 p.m. for a fire at the rear of the building. A police officer who arrived at the scene first found evidence of arson.
The fire was extinguished and investigators determined it had also been started intentionally.
Fire officials say there was damage to both buildings.
Following a two-week investigation, 43-year-old Mark Palmano was arrested and charged in both cases.
Palmano is charged with two counts of third-degree arson.
Police are still trying to determine what could have motivated the suspect to start the fires.
The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted in the investigation.
There are also plans in the works to turn the former Zebb's into a car wash. It is not clear if the fire will delay that project.