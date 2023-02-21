Suspect accused of swinging knife at man's face during fight in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly swinging a knife at another man during a fight.
Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, Utica police were notified about a person allegedly armed with a weapon in the area of South and West streets.
Officers went to the scene where they found the alleged victim, who claimed that the suspect, who he did not know, started fighting with him before pulling out a knife and swinging it at his face.
The victim gave the officers a description and they were able to find the suspect a few blocks away. He was arrested and charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.