Suspect in stabbing outside Utica Academy of Science in police custody

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Utica Academy of Science in Frankfort this past December.
According to police, a large group was fighting in the parking lot of the school around 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 when someone was stabbed. By the time officers got to the scene, the victim had already been taken to the St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times and was in critical condition following the assault.
The suspect, 20-year-old Justin Brown, of Utica, turned himself in on March 14. He was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Following his arraignment, he was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.