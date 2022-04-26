Suspicious package outside Herkimer County office building filled with coins, police say

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer Police Chief Mike Jory says the suspicious package left outside the county offices Monday was a cardboard document tube filled with coins and a note indicating the purpose of the money. The chief says details about the note will not be disclosed at this time.
A man placed the tube in front of the door that morning, according to Jory.
When someone noticed the package around 7:30 a.m., the building was evacuated and police were notified.
A bomb-detecting K-9 and hazmat team were called to the scene to investigate. Authorities found no threat and allowed everyone back in the building by 11 a.m.
Jory says the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this point.