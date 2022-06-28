SUV driver ticketed following crash with prison van on Route 365 in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – New York State Police say no one was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Route 365 in Rome Monday morning.
Police say 79-year-old George L. Cramer, of Rome, was driving a Honda CRV east when he failed to stop for a red light at the intersection with Lamphear Road, striking a New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision van driven by 56-year-old Carmelo Catalano.
The impact of the crash cause the van to flip over onto its roof.
Catalano was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. According to state police, no one else was in the van.
Cramer, who was not hurt in the crash, was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way.