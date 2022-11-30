SUV hits building after colliding with another vehicle at intersection in Utica

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania. Higher elevations and the Finger Lakes of New York will have the strongest winds. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon into early evening when a strong cold front crosses the area. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&