 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
14 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south
winds to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM EST Thursday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania.
Higher elevations and the Finger Lakes of New York will have the
strongest winds.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. Winds will be strongest
during the afternoon into early evening when a strong cold front
crosses the area.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

SUV hits building after colliding with another vehicle at intersection in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
MVCAA crash 1.jpg

UTICA, N.Y. – An SUV crashed into the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency building in Utica Wednesday morning after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of Miller and South streets.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m.

After the impact of the initial crash, a black SUV went through a metal fence before hitting the side of the building. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated.

MVCAA crash 2.jpg

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Both vehicles involved were significantly damaged.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Recommended for you