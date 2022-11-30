SUV hits building after colliding with another vehicle at intersection in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – An SUV crashed into the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency building in Utica Wednesday morning after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of Miller and South streets.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m.
After the impact of the initial crash, a black SUV went through a metal fence before hitting the side of the building. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Both vehicles involved were significantly damaged.
Police are still investigating the incident.