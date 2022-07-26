Swarm of bees take up residence at Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – It’s swarming season for honey bees and a group of them settled at the Fort Stanwix Monument in Rome over the weekend.
According to the Fort Stanwix Facebook page, the monument had to close temporarily due to the swarm of bees but has since reopened. However, the Fort may have inaccessible sections or modified hours occasionally until the bees find a new home.
Fort Stanwix officials say they will allow the bees to swarm until they find a new home, then a beekeeper will assist with relocation.
Updates will be regularly posted to the Fort Stanwix Facebook page.