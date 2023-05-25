Sylvan Beach Art Exhibit features paintings of Utica

The Oneida Lake Arts & Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is having an exhibition that might appeal more to Utica Residents. A collection of 20 oil paintings from the late Paul Parker all depict scenes from Utica. The Art Center’s Director Linda Verni Williams is working on getting the show ready for this Saturday.
"We’re going to be hanging more of them up there. You know we’re having all these concerts this weekend."
Pieces of the collection span from 1952-1968, so you can just imagine what the City of Utica looked like back in the day.
"I mean it’s like Oh I remember this, and I remember that because this was Bagg Square."
Some of the paintings will be unrecognizable to the younger generation, as many of the buildings no longer exist.
"Oh my GOD. I remember this corner, and I remember that corner, I mean look at this. This is …you’re too young (laughs)."
Williams is hoping this collection of art will be the start of bigger and better things for the Art Center.
"I always dreamed that what has gone on in Cooperstown that started Glimmer Glass started in a barn. Well, we should have it on this lake. Oneida Lake should be the next big thing, and so Sylvan Beach is perfect."
The Art Exhibition starts on Saturday at 12:30 and runs until 4:30. The paintings will be on display all month, but that’s not all happening at the Arts Center.
"We’re launching it this weekend. We have a piano concert, our new Sunset Classic Series, and I have our Sylvan Beach singers are going to be joined with Canastota High School Chorus, and we’re going to do Hamilton Highlights."
For a complete list of events at the Oneida Lake Arts & Heritage Center click here: www.OneidaLakeArtsAndHeritageCenter.org