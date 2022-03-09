Synagogue files notice of claim against City of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Beit Shalom synagogue has filed a notice of claim against the city of Utica seeking reimbursement of court costs spent in their quest to reopen following structural issues.
Last June, part of the temple’s facade was crumbling, and pieces were landing on the sidewalk, so they closed for safety reasons.
Mark Wolber, the attorney representing Beit Shalom said the temple repaired the issues by late November, and asked the city if they could reopen, but their request was denied.
After filing an appeal, the synagogue was able to reopen by February, but want to be compensated for the money spent to go to court when they believe they should have been approved to open in November.
Wolber says this wasn’t the first time the temple has had to take the city to court. In 2019, they were denied tax-exempt status because the application was filed late. However, Wolber says tax-exempt status still exists for religious organizations regardless of the application.
That matter was later resolved, but the temple was still responsible for the court costs.
“We are seeking the money back that we had to expend to get tax exemption reinstated, seeking the money back to get the temple reopened, and we're also seeking the loss of the members of the temple who couldn't worship for approximately three months from the end of November to the end of February; and during that time there are several significant religious holidays where people would normally go to their place of worship and celebrate, if that's the right word, together. They couldn't do that because of the closure of the synagogue,” said Wolber.
The city released the following statement regarding the filing:
"Protecting the health and safety of the public is a top priority of the City.
When debris fell off the Beit Shalom building in Franklin Square, the Codes Department cited the property owners as the city believed the condition of the building posed a hazard to the public. Repairs were made to the building and a City Judge ruled the repairs were sufficient for the building to reopen.
While the Codes violations are now settled, the city has no further comment as there is pending civil litigation."