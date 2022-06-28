Syracuse airport provides tips for travelers ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse Hancock International Airport is preparing for a busy Fourth of July travel weekend and has released some tips for those going out of town for the holiday.
The airport expects more than 27,000 passengers to travel to and from Syracuse this weekend, a 6% increase from pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.
Customer parking has been expanded by 470 spaces, and travelers planning to leave their vehicles at the airport are advised to pre-book parking spots.
Officials also recommend giving yourself plenty of time to get through security, saying people should arrive at their TSA checkpoint no less than 90 minutes ahead of their flight.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of travelers arriving to the airport two hours prior to their scheduled departure,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We want our customers to have the best airport customer experience possible, and it all starts with having enough time to enjoy the amenities our airport has to offer.”
Drivers are also reminded that Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard is reserved for drop-offs only, and anyone picking up a passenger should wait in the pick-up areas at the outer curb lines of the airport.