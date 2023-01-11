Syracuse airport warns passengers of lingering delays following national system outage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Officials at Syracuse Hancock International Airport are reminding travelers to check for delays following the national system outage Wednesday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration notified the airport about the outage around 6:30 a.m., which disrupted flights across the country.
Between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, 22 commercial and cargo flights were delayed at the Syracuse airport and five were canceled.
While the issue has been resolved, the outage may cause delays or cancellations for the next few days. Passengers should confirm the status of their flight directly with the airline.