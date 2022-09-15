Syracuse Hancock International Airport gets $20 million in state funding to support upgrades

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse Hancock International Airport is getting $20 million in state funding to support upgrades and terminal expansions.
The money will be used to make essential updates to the Customs and Border Protection and Federal Inspection stations, which will allow the airport to better process international passenger and cargo flights.
“The SRAA is incredibly grateful to receive this $20 million award,” said Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. “As post-pandemic travel growth outpaces nearly all expectations, the projects funded by this grant will help ensure SYR is not only the international gateway to Central New York and beyond, but also positioned to meet the demands of future growth in the region.”
A portion of the funding will also support the expansion of the Terminal B north concourse, providing an additional 4,700 square feet to improve passenger flow, increase seating and add concession space.