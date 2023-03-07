SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Hancock International Airport now has its own police force.
Law enforcement duties were officially transferred to the new Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) Police Department on Monday, March 6.
“As our airport grows to support the region, this transition to an in-house police department will allow the SRAA flexibility in scheduling work shifts and increased control over staffing levels,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Officers working regularly at the airport will have a greater familiarity with the airport environment, further enhancing security.”
Police officers from the Syracuse Police Department have provided law enforcement services to the airport for many years. Since 2012, services have been provided by off-duty SPD officers and private security firms.
The SRAA Police Department will have two full-time employees, Chief Mark Werbeck and Capt. Anthony Sobiech, as well as 19 part-time officers.
According to SRAA, this is the first time in decades a new law enforcement agency has been created in New York.