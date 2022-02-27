Talkin’ Trash in Whitesboro

Some residents in the Village of Whitesboro are concerned their garbage is getting mixed in with their recyclables. The garbage is picked up on Wednesday morning’s on the North side of the Village, and Thursday’s on the South side. Village of Whitesboro DPW Superintendent Chuck Tritten says it’s possible there’s some confusion.
"Both trucks are out at the same time. The garbage goes out, they pick. Recycling is usually behind the garbage truck. It’s a little more of recycling because it’s a tub, and recycling’s loose inside your tubs, so as you can see with the truck it would go into this truck separately, where that is just strictly a bag system."
The Village Mayor says residents may not realize there’s two separate trucks. One for the garbage, and one for recycling.
"Very well possible. The trucks are the exact same color. They look basically like the same truck."
Whitesboro Mayor Bob Friedlander believes what’s really going on here is just a whole lot of trash talkin’.
"Well let me say while I’m on camera….this person that is currently spreading these lies is someone that wants to be the Mayor of this Village. (…and you think it’s all political?) Absolutely do. We pick this garbage up on a weekly basis, and recyclables, and we abide by the rules and the laws. We’ve never had a problem down at the dump. We will not have a problem."
If garbage and recyclables were mixed together Chuck Tritten says The Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority would know about it and take the appropriate action.
"We’d be warned the first time. After that I think it’s 3 days you lose your privilege to dump at the County facility. After that they can make the choice to let you go if you’re not abiding by the rules and regulations."
The Mayor says the Village has never been warned or fined, and that people need to stick to the facts.
"We don’t hide anything. I want my residents to be informed, but I want them to be properly informed."
In fairness WKTV did reach out to Whitesboro Mayoral candidate Jacob Ryan Morgan for his reaction. A phone call was placed, and we even went to his house, but were unable to make contact.