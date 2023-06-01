Task Force to develop career and technical education pathways

It’s no secret. This country is dealing with a workforce shortage. To help get the community back on track the Utica School District is developing Career and Technical Programs that can help fill the local workforce demands. The workforce shortage in the trades industry has become most apparent during the pandemic, but Rick Short, the Corporate Associate Vice President at Indium Corporation, says it’s been a ticking time bomb for years.
"Over the past 50 years the USA has embarked upon a slow deliberate walk away from Technical Hands-On Skills Training that enables a nation to support itself, to enhance itself, and yes in times of crisis to save itself. How did this happen?"
Mohawk Valley Community College is partnering with the Utica School District to expand educational collaboration through CTE Pathways, but even Randy VanWagoner, the President of the College, expressed how critical it is to get these career-based programs up and running.
"Part-time employees are at an all-time high. So they call this demographic drought, when we think about our current workforce going forward for years to come, we are at this moment of a hurricane, earthquake, tornado, and tsunami… all of these factors coming together at once."
The programs will be fashioned around local industry needs. Randy Wolken, the President/CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York expressed how too much production is being lost to overseas manufacturers.
"For the betterment of our entire communities we have to make these critical elements right here in our own community. We can’t afford for them to be on a ship from Asia. Literally it’s a life or death conversation."
That conversation will be taking place between local industry leaders and the Southern Regional Education Board. They’ll have a study completed by October that will be used to create career awareness programs. Rick Short is interested in getting that talent to stay local, but there's a need for technical support nation-wide.
"To support this infrastructure we need millions of educated, skilled, and enthused people. People who are trained in collaboration with business, and industry, and trades. People who are prepared from day 1 and every day from K-12."
The programs can be designed to suit large technical industries like Wolfspeed, or Indium, but smaller businesses like A&P Master Images can benefit from the programs as well. Howard Potter is the CEO at A&P Master Images, and has benefited from programs like this himself.
"This avenue of CTE takes everything to a whole new level that I don’t think people grasp because unless you’re actually engaged in it, and see it firsthand from a business level or an educational level, you don’t understand until it’s too late. This is going to give these kids a huge head start, and it’s going to fill a lot of gaps in our employment for all industries."
Any business interested in getting involved with the CTE Program development should contact Erica Schoff:
Director of Career and Technical Education
315-368-6042
https://www.uticaschools.org/departments/curriculum-and-instruction/index