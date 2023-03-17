Teams compete in robot combat competition at SUNY Poly

Around 200 robots will be competing in a single elimination Robot Combat Competition. There’s a 12 pound Hobby Weight Division, and a 3 pound Beetle Weight Division. SUNY Poly Mechanical Engineer Student Trevor Dunn has to get his ‘Steel Slinger’ down to 3 pounds, and not an ounce over.
"It’s all about weight. You have all these ideas that you want to do, but then when you actually have to make it you’re always fighting for weight."
Trevor is counting on a spinning blade to take out his competition. The motor is mounted in the center of the blade, and the entire weapon had to be machined from scratch. The project forces these students to use all their Engineering knowledge to get them through the competition.
"Really it’s a big engineering challenge. Out of all the things you could have done this includes things like manufacturing, 3D modeling, electrical….it’s basically all the things you’ve been learning in engineering kind of come down to building this one thing."
When you enter the competition there’s a preliminary bracket, followed by a qualifying bracket, before moving on to the finals. Trevor and his team 'Send It' were still working on their robot just hours before the competition, but they know at some point they’re just going to have to Send It.
"It’s a ton of different choices, and it feels overwhelming sometimes. I know when we were designing ours we’re just like there’s so many different ideas, I don’t know which one to choose, and that’s kind of why we ended calling ourselves Team Send It because we’re just like we have to make a decision."
The competition starts the morning of March 18th around 9 AM, and continues until last bot standing. If you’re interested in watching the event, the Norwalk Havoc Robotics League will carry the competition live on YouTube.