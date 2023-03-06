Teen girl hit by car in Rome suffers traumatic brain injury

ROME, N.Y. – A 13-year-old girl suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was hit by a car on Elmer Hill Road in Rome on Saturday, March 4.
New York State Police say Crystal Seymour was walking in the middle of the road with two other 15-year-old boys when she was hit by a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by 20-year-old Isaiah Tomassi, of Rome.
It happened just south of the intersection with Williams Road.
Tomassi pulled over immediately and called 911. He and the two teen boys rushed over to help Seymour until emergency responders arrived.
Seymour was rushed to Rome Health and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Tomassi was not injured in the crash. State police say he was tested by a drug recognition expert and was not found to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing.